Weekend Rewind: Imagine Dragons, Golden Knights, Marshawn Lynch and more

Gabe Ginsberg

“Atomic Saloon Show” opened over the weekend at the Grand Canal Shoppes at the Venetian with a surprise act: a real-life wedding. Scottish couple Sam Larg and Kate Carter fell in love with the new Spiegelworld show during its run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe last month and posted about it on social media, saying it inspired them to plan a trip to Vegas to get hitched. The show’s producers caught wind of their plans and invited them to Sunday night’s Strip debut, where show character Reverend Peabody called them onstage and officiated the nuptials in front of cast, crew and audience. “Atomic” continues with a media event this week and a grand opening performance on September 18.

On Saturday night, ESPN host and sports reporter Michelle Beadle stopped in at the Hard Rock Hotel to catch “Magic Mike Live” and met with the cast for a photo after the show.

Friday night marked the 6th annual Rise Up Gala to assist the Tyler Robinson Foundation, a nonprofit organization founded by hometown heroes Imagine Dragons to support families facing a pediatric cancer diagnosis. This year’s star-studded event took place at Wynn Las Vegas and was attended by sports legend and Wynn Nightlife resident DJ Shaquille O’Neal, actress Alexandra Daddario, cast members from “Le Réve,” singer Daniel Emmet, actor Dolph Lundgren, local rapper Mike Xavier and Vegas Golden Knights Alex Tuch, Brayden McNabb, Cody Eakin, Deryk Engelland, Marc-Andre Fleury, Mark Stone, Max Pacioretty, Nate Schmidt, Paul Stastny, Reilly Smith, Ryan Reaves and Shea Theodore. The single night of festivities raised $3.2 million for the foundations goals.

Also on Friday night, Corinne Olympios from “The Bachelor” partied at the new Mama Rabbit bar and lounge at Park MGM, playing table games and sampling Casamigos tequila before heading next door to On the Record for some time on the patio and in the speakeasy-style Vinyl Parlor.

Thursday night saw several of those local VGK stars including Stone, Theodore, McNabb, Eakin, Smith and Jonathan Marchessault, converging on one of the their favorite restaurants Andiamo at the D for a preseason feast. Among the shared dishes were calamari, meatballs, Caesar salad, and steaks with zip sauce on the side.

Another sports star hit the Strip on Thursday. Retired running back Marshawn Lynch and his sister Marreesha celebrated her birthday at the newly renovated Moneyline Sports Bar & Book at Park MGM after enjoying some Korean barbecue at chef Roy Choi’s Best Friend just a few steps away.