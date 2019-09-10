Charges filed in death of Reno area pedestrian, 72

RENO — The Nevada Highway Patrol has filed multiple charges against the 55-year-old driver of a pickup truck accused of initially fleeing the scene after a fatal collision with a pedestrian in Sun Valley north of Reno.

The patrol say Rodolfo Saul Lopez-Lopez was arrested when he returned to scene of the accident about an hour after he hit 72-year-old William Morrow of Sun Valley at about 3:15 a.m. Monday in front of Hobey's Casino.

Morrow was pronounced dead at the scene. Sun Valley Boulevard was closed for about five hours.

Lopez-Lopez has been charged with failure to stop and render aid, failure to report a crash and duty to stop at a crash involving death.

He was being held without bail Tuesday in the Washoe County Jail. It's not clear if he has a lawyer.