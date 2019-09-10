Pilot in Henderson plane crash suffers severe burn injuries

One of two people killed in a plane crash Saturday night near the Henderson Executive Airport was identified as Lorenzo Abdul Harris, 48, according to the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

An online fundraiser named the injured pilot as Thomas William Craig VIII, who reportedly suffered second- and third-degree burns to about 75% of his body, according to the GoFundMe campaign.

Harris and another passenger were killed after a single-engine Beechcraft Sierra airplane went down in a fiery crash about a half mile from the airport shortly after taking off about 8:15 p.m., according to officials.

Four people were on the flight, which was heading to Gillespie Field Airport near San Diego, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. One of the passengers died at the crash scene and another died shortly after in the hospital. Two others were were hospitalized in serious condition, officials said. Additionally, a passerby who tried helping suffered smoke inhalation.

The aircraft, which was manufactured in 1977, is registered to So Cal Leasing LLC, a San Diego County-based entity, FAA records show.

Craig’s GoFundMe, organized by Nicole Craig, had raised more than $50,000 by this afternoon. According to the fundraiser, the good Samaritan helped Craig after he stumbled from the wreckage “on fire.”

Craig, a San Diego resident, had turned the airplane around for unknown reasons shortly after takeoff, Nicole Craig wrote. He is being treated in Las Vegas, where he’s been visited by loved ones from across the U.S.

“(Thomas William Craig) will have to endure multiple surgeries, multiple skin grafts, and many months, possibly years of rehab,” Nicole Craig wrote on the fundraiser. “It will be a long, steep, uphill battle until we can bring him home.”

The second passenger who died hasn’t been named.