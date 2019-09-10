Time to reveal brutal truth

It’s one thing to disagree about politics, like Medicare for All or trickle-down economics, but our discussion isn’t political, it’s moral.

Those on the right have conflated politics and morals into one thing, and by blurring those lines they’ve gotten otherwise good people to give in to their worst inclinations and abandon their morals.

Now we all have friends, family, and even co-workers who support Donald Trump. Because of this, we walk a tightrope when discussing him or his followers. We don’t want to harm the relationships we have with these people and that hinders our discussions.

How can we truly tell the truth to people we know if we don’t want to lose their friendships? I’m not suggesting it’s going to be easy but it has to be done. We’ve tried sugarcoating everything we say but to no avail. It’s time to tell them the brutal truth, so this cult-like mentality might be upended and finally broken.

I’ll go first: Dear friend, if you support and defend Trump, who at the very least panders in racism and hate, then that means you don’t care, you’re scared to speak against the masses or you’re just like him. Whichever it is, you’re now informed and have options. Keep supporting him, stop or stay silent. But if you choose to support him, did I really know you? So now one must ask themselves, “Are you sincerely my friend?” And more importantly, should I continue to be yours?