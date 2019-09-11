Let’s flush violent ads

Every day we are inundated with violence, in the news, on TV, in movies. So when the Southern Nevada Water Authority started to use scenes of violence to promote water conservation, I just threw my hands up into the air.

Over the last few years, SNWA has had a little girl knock on a door, confront the homeowner about his sprinklers running on the sidewalk and kick him in the groin. Now, a promo from the SNWA features one our Golden Knights smash into an unsuspecting homeowner causing him to violently fly into the air, all because the homeowner was not following watering rules.

The water authority needs to stop this promotion. We have enough violence in the world.