More lies, no consequences

The president made a mistake when he said Alabama was in the path of Dorian. It’s bad enough to worry millions of people in error, but then a few days later while talking to reporters at the White House, he pulled out a chart on Dorian in which someone had used a Sharpie to draw the hurricane’s path through Alabama.

This lying president can never admit a mistake; instead he doubles down with lies, regardless of consequences to the country.

Now the military is having money taken away illegally and unconstitutionally by him to pay for his bigoted wall? The rule of law means nothing to him.

When will his 20-30% supporters catch on and become honest, respectful and courteous Americans again?