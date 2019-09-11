Time to end Electoral College

Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 | 2 a.m.
The first words in the Constitution are “We the People,” not “We the States.”
The argument that the Electoral College was set up so people in smaller states get a voice also completely negates the fact that this structure wipes out majority rights.
Do we really believe Wyoming, which has about
half a million people, should have the same voice in a presidential election as 40 million people in California? That is what happens when an Electoral College decides for all the people in a state.
It is time to eliminate the Electoral College and the ridiculous gerrymandering that manipulates the boundaries of (an electoral constituency) so as to favor one party or class.