Time to end Electoral College

The first words in the Constitution are “We the People,” not “We the States.”

The argument that the Electoral College was set up so people in smaller states get a voice also completely negates the fact that this structure wipes out majority rights.

Do we really believe Wyoming, which has about

half a million people, should have the same voice in a presidential election as 40 million people in California? That is what happens when an Electoral College decides for all the people in a state.

It is time to eliminate the Electoral College and the ridiculous gerrymandering that manipulates the boundaries of (an electoral constituency) so as to favor one party or class.