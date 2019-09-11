Vegas Golden Podcast: Previewing Ryan Reaves’ upcoming season

Welcome to the new "A player per day" series from Vegas Golden Podcast.

Throughout the preseason, the Las Vegas Sun's Vegas Golden Knights podcast will go through the entire roster with short episodes previewing every player, released every weekday.

It will feature talk from assistant sports editor Case Keefer and Golden Knights reporter Justin Emerson on the player's 2018-19 campaign, expectations on the coming season as well as a future prop bet.

Today's episode is on Ryan Reaves. A fan-favorite from the moment he arrived in Vegas, Reaves posted career-bests in goals and assists last season. Is that sustainable? He had the most ice time of his career last year, which could foreshadow good things to come.

