Walmart’s move is cowardly

The decision of Walmart to curtail the sales of handgun ammunition is an attempt to undermine the Second Amendment rights of Americans.

All Walmart shoppers have the constitutional right to defend themselves using guns and ammunition. Walmart's decision to cease selling ammunition defangs the Second Amendment right of its shoppers and is a cowardly act that succumbs to the dark spirits of left-wing interests.

This is a shameful and unwise decision that should be reversed immediately by Walmart.