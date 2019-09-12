Higher-ed reforms needed

I read Elliot Anderson’s guest column (Constitutional changes will spur higher-ed reforms across Nevada, Aug. 25), and came away thinking that Nevada will always be just ahead of Arkansas and Mississippi until we do something like his proposal. I wish our legislators would see that.

I think regardless of what happens, the educators will see the looming teacher strike as writing on the wall. We will be left with those who can’t or won’t move on to better pay and benefits.