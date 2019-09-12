Las Vegas Aces lead WNBA in 2019 merchandise sales

More Las Vegas Aces merchandise has been sold since the beginning of the 2019 season than any other team in the WNBA, the league announced today.

The second-year Las Vegas franchise topped those of No. 2 Minnesota, No. 3 Seattle, fourth-ranked New York and fifth-ranked Washington in the team apparel rankings, which were based on WNBAStore.com sales. The league, which has 12 teams overall, didn’t indicate sales figures.

Four Aces players are part of the league’s top-10 most popular jersey list. A’ja Wilson ranks second, Liz Cambage is sixth, Kelsey Plum is seventh and Kayla McBride is 10th. Wilson was seventh last year after her rookie season. Elena Delle Donne of the Washington Mystics, for the third straight year, had the best selling jersey.

The Aces take on Seattle at 2 p.m. Sunday in a WNBA elimination playoff game at the Thomas & Mack Center.

