Study: Half of Nevada teens not vaccinated against HPV virus

About half of Nevada’s teens may be vulnerable to cancers caused by human papillomavirus, the most common sexually transmitted infection, according to the findings of a recent study.

The study, initiated by Immune Nevada and the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health, examines HPV vaccination data in Nevada.

Nearly every sexually active person will contract at least one strain of HPV in their lifetime, with 14 million American infected each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In most cases, the virus is harmless with no symptoms and will go away on its own, according to the CDC. Some strains, however, can cause cervical cancer.

The CDC estimates there are almost 35,000 cases of HPV-related cancers each year, and 92% of them could be prevented by vaccines.

The good news for Nevada is that teenage boys are showing a positive trend in being up to date on their HPV vaccinations — 52.7% in 2018 compared to 45.3% in 2017.

The same can’t be said for teenage girls, however, with data showing 49.4% up to date with their HPV vaccinations in 2018 compared to 52.9% in 2017.

The survey also shows lower vaccination rates in Nevada’s rural communities.

Immune Nevada is looking into why vaccinations among teen girls are trending downward, Executive Director Heidi Parker said. In the meantime, the group is working to increase awareness and accessibility to vaccinations, she said.

“It could be that people are uninsured or underinsured and are concerned about the cost of the vaccine or they are struggling with finding a provider,” Parker said.

There are more than 100 strains of HPV, with two strains responsible for the majority of cancers, Parker said.

The CDC recommends children get their first dose of vaccine, which protects against nine strains of HPV viruses and infections, when they are 11 or 12 years old. A second dose is recommended six to 12 months later, according to the CDC.

The study shows two-thirds of teens who start the vaccination series don’t get the follow-up dose.

Parker said women who are vaccinated should still get routine cervical cancer screenings and that everyone should practice safe-sex habits.