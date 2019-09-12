Suspect in ex-girlfriend’s slaying called possessive, jealous

A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend after she broke up with him was described by her family as “overly possessive and jealous” during a turbulent 10-month relationship, according to a North Las Vegas Police arrest report.

Police announced Tuesday that Giovanni Ruiz, 21, had been arrested in the slaying of 19-year-old UNLV student Paula Marie Davis, whose body was found in a van Friday at Desert Horizons Park in the 3700 block of Simmons Street.

On Sept. 2, Davis messaged Ruiz that she no longer wanted to see him, police said. Her family said she was elated about being free to pursue a new love interest, according to police.

On Friday evening, after Davis didn’t show up at UNLV, failed to pick up her sister and missed a church choir concert, her family tracked her cellphone to the park, police said. She was found in the van, shot in the head, according to police.

Ruiz was subsequently booked at the Las Vegas Detention Center on a count of murder, police said.

Davis’ family members said Ruiz was jealous and tried to restrict who Davis could talk to, according to the police report. He didn’t want her to pursue a career with the FBI because she might have to work with a male partner, the report said.

According to police, Ruiz bought a gun two days after Davis broke up with him. They found a gun with blood on it at his home, as well as blood in a shower area, the report said.

A vigil for Davis was planned for tonight at the park.