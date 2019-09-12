Vegas Golden Podcast: Previewing Tomas Nosek’s upcoming season

Vegas Golden Podcast A player per day: Tomas Nosek Justin Emerson and Case Keefer continue their preseason series looking at every player on the Vegas Golden Knights' roster with likely fourth-line center Tomas Nosek.

Welcome to the new "A player per day" series from Vegas Golden Podcast.

Throughout the preseason, the Las Vegas Sun's Vegas Golden Knights podcast will go through the entire roster with short episodes previewing every player, released every weekday.

It will feature talk from assistant sports editor Case Keefer and Golden Knights reporter Justin Emerson on the player's 2018-19 campaign, expectations on the coming season as well as a future prop bet.

Today’s episode is on Tomas Nosek, the forward from which big things were expected last season. It looked like he was poised for a breakout season and he had that with career-highs in goals and points, but a slow start still felt like he could give more. Some advanced stats suggest that’s more than possible in what will be a contract year.

