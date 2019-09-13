Boulder City wins overtime thriller in Pahrump

Parker Reynolds’ 2-point conversion pass to Trey Davis in overtime lifted the Boulder City High football team to a 20-18 victory against host Pahrump Valley on Friday.

Reynolds hooked up with Deavin Lopez for Boulder City’s touchdown in overtime, setting the table for the winning conversion. Davis also had scoring reception earlier in the game.

The score was tied at 12 at the end of regulation. Pahrump received the ball first in overtime and scored.

“We just didn’t play to the level that we expected,” Boulder City coach Chris Morelli said. “We thought we’d be ready to play after a bye (week).”

Reynolds, the senior quarterback, also had a 17-yard touchdown run. But Boulder City lost four fumbles, often giving Pahrump strong field position.

“We gave them a short field. Credit to our defense,” Morelli said.

It’s the second time this season Pahrump, who last season reached the 3A state semifinals, has dropped a home game in the final seconds. In the season opener, Pahrump (1-3) blew a four-touchdown lead against Lowry.

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or [email protected]. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21