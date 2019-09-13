Centennial’s Jordan Smith couldn’t be stopped in win against Basic

Jordan Smith had four touchdown runs Friday for the Centennial High football team, who overcame a slow start against host Basic in a 42-6 victory.

Centennial fumbled at the Basic 16 and 22 yard line on their initial two possessions, then scored seemingly at will the remainder of the game. Smith led the Bulldogs (3-0) with 126 rushing yards.

Forshee considers Smith one of the “most explosive guys in Las Vegas at running back.”

Colton Tenney passed for 175 yards a 15-yard touchdown to Giovanni Monroe. Gerick Robinson had a few impressive kick returns, including a punt return of 60 yards for a score that “was pretty awesome looking,” Forshee said.

Centennial has two weeks to prepare for its next opponent, Northwest League power Arbor View. Then, it’s a date with Canyon Springs and Faith Lutheran.

“Those are three big games,” Forshee said. “If we handle our business, we’ll be in a good spot to do something special.”

