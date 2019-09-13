Las Vegas Sun

September 14, 2019

Currently: 82° — Complete forecast

0

Centennial’s Jordan Smith couldn’t be stopped in win against Basic

Las Vegas Sun's HSFB Media Day Team Portraits

Christopher DeVargas

Members of the Centennial High football team are pictured during the Las Vegas Sun’s high school football media day at the Red Rock Resort on July 24, 2019. They include, from left, Thomas Lane, Aaron Johnson and Samie Wallace.

By (contact)

Jordan Smith had four touchdown runs Friday for the Centennial High football team, who overcame a slow start against host Basic in a 42-6 victory.

Centennial fumbled at the Basic 16 and 22 yard line on their initial two possessions, then scored seemingly at will the remainder of the game. Smith led the Bulldogs (3-0) with 126 rushing yards.

Forshee considers Smith one of the “most explosive guys in Las Vegas at running back.”

Colton Tenney passed for 175 yards a 15-yard touchdown to Giovanni Monroe. Gerick Robinson had a few impressive kick returns, including a punt return of 60 yards for a score that “was pretty awesome looking,” Forshee said.

Centennial has two weeks to prepare for its next opponent, Northwest League power Arbor View. Then, it’s a date with Canyon Springs and Faith Lutheran.

“Those are three big games,” Forshee said. “If we handle our business, we’ll be in a good spot to do something special.”

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or [email protected]. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21

0

Join the Discussion:

Check this out for a full explanation of our conversion to the LiveFyre commenting system and instructions on how to sign up for an account.

Full comments policy