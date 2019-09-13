Las Vegas Sun

September 14, 2019

Currently: 82° — Complete forecast

0

Clark grabs upset win against previously undefeated Chaparral

Las Vegas Sun's HSFB Media Day Team Portraits

Christopher DeVargas

Members of the Clark High School football team are pictured during the Las Vegas Sun’s high school football media day at the Red Rock Resort on July 24, 2019. They include, from left, Chris McCoy, Latroy Howard and My’Quel Johnson.

By (contact)

You could label Clark High’s 27-20 win against Chaparral as the upset of the night. After all, many projected Chaparral would beat the Chargers — and beat them convincingly.

It’s just Clark’s players weren’t buying into the narrative.

“Everyone counted us out except us,” Clark coach Ricky Pickens said. “Everyone picked them to win. We said, ‘You know what, let’s go play some smash-mouth football.”

My’quel Johnson accounted for all four of the Clark touchdowns, including a 1-yard scoring run midway through the third quarterback to break a 20-all tie and give the Chargers their third straight win.

Johnson had touchdown passes to Latroy Howard and Taumafai Teo, helping hand Chaparral (3-1) its first loss of the season.

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or [email protected]. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21

0

Join the Discussion:

Check this out for a full explanation of our conversion to the LiveFyre commenting system and instructions on how to sign up for an account.

Full comments policy