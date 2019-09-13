Clark grabs upset win against previously undefeated Chaparral

You could label Clark High’s 27-20 win against Chaparral as the upset of the night. After all, many projected Chaparral would beat the Chargers — and beat them convincingly.

It’s just Clark’s players weren’t buying into the narrative.

“Everyone counted us out except us,” Clark coach Ricky Pickens said. “Everyone picked them to win. We said, ‘You know what, let’s go play some smash-mouth football.”

My’quel Johnson accounted for all four of the Clark touchdowns, including a 1-yard scoring run midway through the third quarterback to break a 20-all tie and give the Chargers their third straight win.

Johnson had touchdown passes to Latroy Howard and Taumafai Teo, helping hand Chaparral (3-1) its first loss of the season.

