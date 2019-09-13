Las Vegas Sun

September 14, 2019

Desert Pines blanks Sierra Vista

Christopher DeVargas

Members of the Desert Pines High School football team are pictured during the Las Vegas Sun’s high school football media day at the Red Rock Resort on July 24, 2019. They include, from left, Blaze Homalon, Elijah Wade, Joe Brown and Gabriel Lopez.

Michael Jackson lll had a receiving touchdown and a kick return for a score tonight for the Desert Pines football team in a 64-0 win against Sierra Vista.

Darnell Washington had two touchdown receptions for the Jaguars, who led 41-0 in the second quarter in improving to 3-0 on the season.

“We came out fast and got out to an early lead,” Desert Pines coach Tico Rodriguez said.

Malik Brooks had two touchdowns for Desert Pines and Deandre Moore also scored.

