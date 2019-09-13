Desert Pines blanks Sierra Vista

Michael Jackson lll had a receiving touchdown and a kick return for a score tonight for the Desert Pines football team in a 64-0 win against Sierra Vista.

Darnell Washington had two touchdown receptions for the Jaguars, who led 41-0 in the second quarter in improving to 3-0 on the season.

“We came out fast and got out to an early lead,” Desert Pines coach Tico Rodriguez said.

Malik Brooks had two touchdowns for Desert Pines and Deandre Moore also scored.

