Friday Night Roundup: Rivalry games highlight schedule for Las Vegas football programs

It’s rivalry week for Las Vegas area high school football teams. Well, at least one of the rivalry weeks.

Bonanza and Spring Valley battle in the Banner Game, Legacy visits Arbor View for Battle of the Bulls, and Cheyenne tangles with Cimarron-Memorial in the Duel in the Desert.

Cheyenne and Cimarron-Memorial each opened in 1991 in west Las Vegas to create a natural rivalry. And through the early 2000s, each was a powerhouse program to add significance to the annual meeting.

When Spring Valley opened in the early 2000s, it took many students from Bonanza for its initial enrollment to create another neighborhood rivalry. The same is true for Arbor View and Legacy, which also opened around the same time in the early 2000s. Both schools — the Aggies and Longhorns — are Bulls, hence the Battle of the Bulls.

This won’t be the lone week of rivalry games. Rancho and Las Vegas will play later this month in the Bone Game. The same for the Cleat Game with Chaparral and Eldorado. And, in the final week of the regular season, Henderson Bowl between Basic and Green Valley will be contested.

Nonrivalry games of note this week include: Liberty continuing its schedule of noted out-of-state opponents against Centennial of Corona, Calif.; Centennial at Basic in a battle of quality local programs; Palo Verde traveling to Green Valley for what’s expected to be one of the closest games of the night.

Check back for game updates and scores. Follow the conversation on Twitter using #sunstandout.

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or [email protected]. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21