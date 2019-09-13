Arbor View edges Legacy in overtime of rivalry game

Koa Carmichael’s quarterback sneak for a touchdown in overtime lifted the Arbor View football team to a hard fought, 38-32 victory on Friday against visiting Legacy in the Battle for the Bulls rivalry.

Arbor View trailed for most of the game, rallying to tie the score in the final minute of regulation.

“It was a tough game. We expected that from those guys. They are a good team,” Arbor View coach Matt Gerber said.

Jaedyn Jackson carried the ball 19 times for 103 yard and two touchdowns for Arbor View, who also received 67 yards and a touchdown from Darius Williams. Daniel Mitchell also rushed for more than 100 yards.

Easton Jones added two field goals, including a 49-yarder before halftime “that was huge for us,” Gerber said.

Arbor View has two weeks to prepare for its next game, the Northwest League opener against undefeated Centennial, a neighborhood rival.

“It will be a big game,” Gerber promised.

