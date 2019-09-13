Las Vegas Sun

September 14, 2019

Turnover at end of first half costly in Liberty’s loss in California

Germie Bernard had two touchdown receptions today for the Liberty football team, but it wasn’t enough in a 63-29 loss at Centennial of Corona, Calif.

Liberty falls to 0-4 on the season, although all of the defeats have come against top-50 national opponents.

“We didn’t play well enough in any facet of the game to compete with a program the caliber of Centennial,” Liberty coach Rich Muraco said.

The game changed late in the second quarter when Liberty lost a fumble deep in Centennial territory. The Patriots were driving to trim their deficit to two touchdowns before halftime, but instead Centennial scored on a long play of a 35-7 lead.

Daniel Britt had a touchdown pass and run for Liberty. Zyrus Fiaseu added a touchdown run.

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or [email protected]. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21

