Turnover at end of first half costly in Liberty’s loss in California

Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 | 11:59 p.m.
Germie Bernard had two touchdown receptions today for the Liberty football team, but it wasn’t enough in a 63-29 loss at Centennial of Corona, Calif.
Liberty falls to 0-4 on the season, although all of the defeats have come against top-50 national opponents.
“We didn’t play well enough in any facet of the game to compete with a program the caliber of Centennial,” Liberty coach Rich Muraco said.
The game changed late in the second quarter when Liberty lost a fumble deep in Centennial territory. The Patriots were driving to trim their deficit to two touchdowns before halftime, but instead Centennial scored on a long play of a 35-7 lead.
Daniel Britt had a touchdown pass and run for Liberty. Zyrus Fiaseu added a touchdown run.
