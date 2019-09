Motorcyclist avoiding police causes crash, 2 dead

At least two people were killed in a crash Friday night when a motorcyclist fleeing a traffic stop in the Spring Valley area crashed into a car, according to Metro Police.

The crash occurred about 7:30 p.m. on Flamingo Road and Duneville Street, Metro Lt. Greg Phenis said.

Flamingo was shut down in both directions in the area, Phenis said.

Police did not say who died or if there were any other injuries. It wasn't clear where the attempted police stop occurred.