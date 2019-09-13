Nevada Airbnb hosts take in $53.5 million over three months

Airbnb hosts in Nevada earned $53.5 million from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day, according to the short-term rental company.

About $36 million was generated from 235,400 guest stays in Clark County from May 25 through Sept. 2, according to Airbnb.

“The Airbnb community continues generating significant economic impact across Nevada,” Laura Spanjian, Airbnb’s senior policy director for the state, said in a statement.

“As we look ahead to fall, we remain committed to working communities around the state to ensure short-term rentals continue contributing to the Nevada economy,” Spanjian said.

The top-five Nevada destinations were Las Vegas, Incline Village, Stateline, Reno and North Las Vegas, according to the company. In total, Airbnb reported 322,000 guest stays in Nevada.

Last year, the Las Vegas City Council placed a number of restrictions on short-term rentals, including a stipulation that hosts can only rent homes where they live. The new rules don’t apply to those who were renting out homes before they were passed.

In July, the Henderson City Council voted to allow short-term rentals in residential areas.