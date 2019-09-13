Palo Verde fights off Green Valley, improves to 3-0

Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 | 9:53 p.m.
Tanner Vaughan had a fumble recovery and interception return today for the Palo Verde football team in a 14-7 victory against host Green Valley.
“We are very proud,” Palo Verde coach Joe Aznarez said. “It’s never easy to win on the road, especially against a program like that. Green Valley came to play.”
Charron Thomas carried the ball 19 times for about 150 yards and two touchdowns, helping the
Panthers improve to 3-0 on the season.
Palo Verde forced four turnovers — two on their side of the field. Amir McGruder and Tre Gola-Callard also had interceptions.
“It’s a team effort,” Aznarez said. “The kids have bought in and they are playing hard.”
