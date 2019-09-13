Police: Elderly residents removed from unlicensed group home

Authorities removed a dozen elderly people from an unlicensed group home Thursday in the east valley and arrested an employee on counts of abuse and neglect, according to Metro Police.

Bruce K. Wycoff, 54, was being held at the Clark County Detention Center on 15 counts of negligence and abuse involving an elderly or vulnerable person, jail logs show.

Metro and the Nevada Attorney General’s Office were tipped off about the home in the 3100 block of Parkdale Avenue, near Lamb Boulevard and Desert Inn Road, and were told the house had no working bathrooms and that there were “unhealthful or unsanitary conditions,” police said.

Police allege the residents were intimidated into not contacting authorities.

No other arrests were announced. Police said other suspects were being sought but did not identify them.

The resident were being helped by state agencies and medical personnel, police said. The investigation was ongoing.