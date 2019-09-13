Defense leads Valley to season’s first win

Senior quarterback Jarrett Zibert accounted for four touchdown today for the Valley High football team in a 28-7 victory against Rancho for the Vikings first win of the season.

Zibert had touchdown passes to Larry Perry and Dylan Smith, and also rushed for a pair of scores. Fullback JC Bingham helped control the clock with many, hard fought yards, Valley coach Quincy Burts said.

“We were able to run the ball this week,” Burts said. “Bingham might have only had 60 yards, but they were a hard 60 yards.”

Isiah Ramirez had an interception for the Vikings, who also recovered two fumbles.

“The defense came to play,” Burts said. “That was the difference.”

