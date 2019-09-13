Seniors right to be wary of tech

The article in the Sept. 3 Sun discussing why older people are not using ride-sharing services(“Older people need rides. Why aren’t they using Uber and Lyft?”) may be overemphasizing a reluctance or inability to use new technology in summoning a ride.

I don’t think I am alone in thinking that getting into a privately owned car with a stranger with unknown driving experience, ability and background takes some getting used to. Give us time, and some of us are going to come around. However, the older I get, the less trustworthy people seem to be.

New technology merely gives evil and dishonest people more ways to cheat, betray and scam the unwary.