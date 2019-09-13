Silverado records 5 interceptions in win at Del Sol

Aginae Cunningham rushed for more than 200 yards and three touchdowns today for the Silverado High football team in a 56-0 win against host Del Sol.

The Skyhawks had five interceptions, including an interception return for a score from Ryan Thomas.

Breven Palpallatoc shined on both sides of the ball, recording an interception on defense and rushing for about 100 yards and two scores. Other interceptions were recorded by Jacob Mendez, Kyrell Mcbride and Sayvione Cunningham.

Silverado improves to 2-1 on the season.

