Durango topples Sunrise Mountain, 31-14

Ryan Cabase and Alariun Green each had two touchdown runs today for the Durango High football team in a 31-14 victory against Sunrise Mountain for the Trailblazers’ first win of the season.

Durango returned just seven contributors from last year’s team, meaning a victory — regardless of the opponent — is valuable. Durango plays in the large-school class 4A; Sunrise Mountain in the lower class 3A.

“We have gotten better every week,” Durango coach Toby Henry said. “We learned how to win a game tonight.”

David Romero, a foreign exchange student from Spain, kicked a 37-yard field.

“He has a good leg,” Henry said.

