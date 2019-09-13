Wake-up call needed on guns

Well here we go again with another mass shooting, and still nothing is being done. It appears that society is OK with these shootings, otherwise something, anything would be done to stop them.

Personally, I think President Donald Trump, Moscow MitchMcConnell, the Senate majority leader from Kentucky, and Congress are lacking in the brain department. How can people stand by and do nothing? You hear these people offer their condolences but that does not bring the victims back to life.

Speaking of condolences, how come you never hear the National Rifle Association offer their condolences after a mass shooting? I think the NRA should be considered a domestic terrorist organization supporting shootings and should be red-flagged and scrutinized by the FBI.

When is the next mass shooting going to occur? Where is it going to occur and how many innocent people are going to die this time?

Wake up America.