Woman arrested on murder count in child’s death

A woman is facing a murder count in the death of a 5-year-old-girl whose body showed signs of abuse, according to Metro Police.

Shevhaun Miller, 23, was booked Thursday without bond at the Clark County Detention Center on a count of murder and three counts of child abuse and neglect, jail logs show.

Information about her relationship to the child, Janiyah Russell, wasnâ€™t immediately available.

The child went into cardiac arrest about 9:45 a.m. Wednesday at an extended-stay hotel in the 4800 block of Boulder Highway, near Flamingo Road, Officer Larry Hadfield said.

Metro detectives responded to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center and learned the child had signs of physical abuse, Hadfield said.

Further details were not immediately available.