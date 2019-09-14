Assess Trump’s fitness for office

It is high time to reassess President Donald Trump’s fitness for office, having told over 12,000 lies and misleading statements as president.

At his inauguration in 2017, he swore to protect the country from all enemies, foreign and domestic. He has cozied up to Russian President Vladimir Putin, and he thinks he is in some kind of bromance with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. Meanwhile, Putin is threatening hostile moves in Eastern Europe and Kim has been elevated to a world-class leader without giving up his nuclear weapons.

Instead of upholding the Constitution, Trump has trampled all over it. He took money from military projects to build more unneeded border wall, thereby ignoring congressional power of the purse. He egregiously violated the emoluments clause by taking money from foreign powers to use his properties and blatantly uses taxpayer money to visit his own properties. He obviously has his own interests in mind over the interests of the country.

With Hurricane Dorian pounding the Bahamas and the Eastern Seaboard, Trump stubbornly tried to defend his unlawful and erroneous weather forecast about Dorian threatening Alabama. He even extended the forecast cone of movement of the storm with a Sharpie pen on an outdated chart. What about showing some concern for the horrendous damage and loss of life due to the hurricane?

Psychiatrists David M. Reiss and Seth D. Norrholm have written an article expressing concern about Trump’s mental health. They recommend a thorough clinical evaluation.

Meanwhile, Trump has demonstrated a dark triad of despicable traits: lack of empathy, self-absorption and a reckless attitude that the ends justify the means. That is no way to lead a Cub Scout troop, let alone the country.