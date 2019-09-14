Final round of triple-digit weather to hit Las Vegas this weekend

The Las Vegas area will see triple-digit temperatures this weekend with a high of 102 degrees today and Sunday, but meteorologists say that will be the last of the 100-degree-weather for the year.

“It will cool sharply as we get into Monday and Tuesday,” said meteorologist John Adair of the National Weather Service in Las Vegas. “We are not really seeing a pattern in the third week of September that would support warmer weather up to the triple digits.”

The forecast Monday calls for a high temperature of 98, and low of 72 at night. Tuesday projects to cool down even more with a high of 90 and a low of 67. This trend will continue Wednesday with a high of 91 and a low of 68.

These temperatures are about 3 to 6 degrees below the average, according to the weather service.

A potent storm system is also forecast to cause high winds Sunday night and into Monday with gusts up to 40 miles per hour in Primm and Pahrump.

“This will lead to hazardous boating and driving conditions along with the potential of rapid fire growth due to low humidity values and dry fuels,” weather service officials said in a statement.

These winds are expected to subside by Tuesday.

The relief of this windy, cooler weather follows a particularly brutal summer. August had a record 24 days with temperatures over 105 degrees, marking the second-hottest August on record, Adair said. That includes Aug. 5, when temperatures hit a 2019-high of 113 degrees.