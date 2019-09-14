Reader questions: How can the Rebels win at Northwestern?

Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

After dropping last week's contest against Arkansas State to fall to 1-1, the Rebels are in desperate need of a win to get back on the track to bowl eligibility. Could it come on Saturday in the form of a massive upset victory at Northwestern?

Let's preview the game with some questions from readers:

Will Oblad get a shot in this game if Armani is failing? Or will Sanchez ride Armani as long as he can?

Since the moment Armani Rogers ditched his redshirt at the end of the 2016 season and became eligible, he has been the unquestioned starter at quarterback for UNLV. Even through some of his more lackluster passing performances, the coaching staff stuck with him 100 percent because of everything else he brought to the offense.

This is the first time I feel like that commitment is less than 100 percent. Sanchez’s pointed criticism this week about Rogers’ accuracy, combined with Kenyon Oblad’s on-point performance in mop-up duty have created a situation where it’s possible to envision Oblad coming onto the field Saturday at Northwestern if the Rebels need a spark.

If things go badly early—say, Northwestern jumps ahead 21-0 in the first half and Rogers is 1-of-11 passing—there might be no harm in putting Oblad out there for a series to see if he can jump-start things via the passing game.

I don’t expect that to happen. I think Rogers will play the entire game, start to finish, no matter what. But once coaches begin discussing quarterback competitions, it feels like a matter of time before the No. 2 gets his chance.

Once Gilliam returns from injury will Oblad still be # 2 on the depth chart?

Max Gilliam had his moments last season, but in the end the Rebels went 1-5 in the six games he started, including some atrocious blowout losses against terrible competition. So it’s not like he was above reproach in the No. 2 spot.

If he hadn’t gotten injured, he and Oblad likely would have battled it out for the backup spot right up until the eve of the season opener. And while Gilliam brings experience and a steady hand to the offense, Oblad’s upside is considerably higher.

As for who gets the call when Gilliam comes back, it may end up being situational. In a one-game scenario where someone has to fill in for a banged-up Rogers, Giliam might be the best bet to manage the game and give UNLV a chance to win that day. But if it were a long-term situation where the Rebels needed a new starter for the second half of the season, Oblad’s potential (and the opportunity to develop it) would make him the choice.

What does Sanchez see in Rogers? Besides that he can run?

That’s a pretty big “besides.” Rogers’ running ability is massively valuable, and he has proven he can win games with his legs. And his running prowess also impacts the rest of the offense—in the six games Rogers started last year, the Rebels averaged 5.7 yards per carry as a team; in the six he missed, it dropped to 3.9 yards.

So when Sanchez is weighing whether to keep starting Rogers, he’s not just considering the throwing mechanics and passing numbers. The threat of Rogers pulling the ball down and running is what has kept defenses honest for the past three seasons; removing that threat from the offense would require the entire playbook to be reworked on the fly.

Realistically, what is the “floor” and “ceiling” of the #unlvmbb team this year?

This question can be directly tied to one player, as the Rebels are going to be impacted heavily by the NCAA’s ruling on Donnie Tillman. The Utah transfer is petitioning for immediate eligibility, but there’s no word yet on whether he’ll be able to suit up in 2019-20 or if he’ll have to take a redshirt year.

If he plays, there’s no reason UNLV can’t be an above-.500 team, both overall and in conference play. The Mountain West looks weak once again, and the Rebels return enough talent (with Tillman) to put up a fight against most teams on the schedule. Best case, if everything goes well I could see UNLV winning 22 games.

On the other end of the spectrum, if Tillman’s waiver is denied and the team has trouble adapting to T.J. Otzelberger’s system, a 15-16 record seems to be about the lowest they could go.

Talk about if Tony Sanchez somehow can make it to a 6-6 record but no bowl game, if you think DRF keeps him.

I think it’s pretty clear that Desiree Reed-Francois’s offseason edict was “bowl or bust,” not “.500 record or bust.” A 6-6 mark would make the Rebels postseason eligible, but unless it pays off with a 13th game at an exotic locale, it’s not going to be enough to earn the coaching staff another year.

