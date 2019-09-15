Bill would boost end-of-life care

There comes a time in many of our lives when we either take or are given the responsibility of caring for a seriously or terminally ill family member. It is a hard job and unfortunately can be made harder by our confusing and fragmented healthcare system.

Fortunately, there is a lifeline for caregivers and their patients in the form of palliative care and hospice care. In both, interdisciplinary teams assist caregivers in assessing the needs of the patient, building a care plan to address those needs, and supporting the caregiver in carrying out the patientâ€™s wishes. They also offer respite and support in the form of social workers, chaplains and volunteers.

Unfortunately, there is a shortage of trained specialists in hospice and palliative care, and so many patients and caregivers may not be able to access these services when needed.

Thankfully, leading healthcare organizations are championing the passage of the Palliative Care and Hospice Education and Training Act (H.R. 647/S.2080), which will offer incentives to and support for specialized training in hospice and palliative care. This is a bipartisan, bicameral, noncontroversial bill that American patients and their caregivers sorely need.

I call upon our members of Congress to please cosponsor the Palliative Care and Hospice Education and Training Act and ensure access to critical serious illness and end-of-life care for all Americans.