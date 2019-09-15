Different views, but we’re friends

A Sept. 10 letter(“Time to reveal the brutal truth,”) suggests people who support PresidentDonald Trump cannot be friends with people who don’t.

I say yes they can.

My friend is African American, a Democrat and strongly dislikes most everything about Trump. I am a white guy, with no party affiliation, who voted third party in 2016 and who likes a fair number of Trump policies.

He and I have robust discussions and we remain friends. It really isn’t that difficult to do if the friendship is real and valuable to each party.