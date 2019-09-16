Dust advisory issued due to high winds

The Clark County Department of Air Quality has issued a dust advisory today because of forecast high winds.

Gusts of up to 40 mph are expected today in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Airborne dust is a form of air pollution called particulate matter, which can aggravate respiratory diseases, according to the county.

People with heart or lung disease, older people and children may feel better staying indoors as much as possible because they could be at greater risk from dust pollution, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The county recommends those with medical conditions that make them sensitive to air pollution consult a doctor.

County Air Quality officials will continue to monitor conditions and will post updates on the forecast page of the Department of Air Quality website.