Help protect our public lands

We are living in a time when profits play a much more powerful role in determining what decisions are made than the welfare of the planet and living beings does.This needs to stop.Our public lands are national treasures that belong to everyone, including those not yet born. When drilling and fracking are allowed on public lands, there is no turning back to a time when the lands were pristine.

I urge everyone, especially our governor, senators and congressional delegation, to do all you can to influence the Bureau of Land Management to stop lease sales of thousands of acres in the parcels that surround our national parks, wilderness areas, and national monuments.

According to Nevada's Outdoor Industry Association, the outdoor recreation economy generates some $12.6 billion in annual economic activity, $1.1 billion in tax revenues, and provides some $4 billion in wages to some 87,000 jobs. Now is the time when we need to treat these interests more importantly than we treat the deep pockets of the oil industry