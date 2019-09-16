It’s up to voters, not Congress

A Sept. 10 letter in the Sun (“Congress can stop it now”) asks why Congress does not do something about President Donald Trump. Here is a partial answer:

Trump was duly elected. Congress is divided between Republicans, who largely support Trump, and Democrats, who don’t. Democrats in Congress have investigated Trump over and over. Even though the votes necessary for a conviction in the Senate are unlikely, House Democrats could have an impeachment vote. So far they have not done so. Our system is working as designed.

I understand the letter writer’s frustration, but Congress isn’t doing what I believe the writer would like to see happen for two reasons:

• Those actions are not possible in a Congress where Republicans control the Senate and Democrats control the House.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other top congressional Democrats have calculated that at this point an impeachment effort would harm Democrat’s chances in the next election.

The best bet to satisfy the letter writer is for Democrats to beat Trump in 2020 and take control of the Senate. Pelosi knows this.