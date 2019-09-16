Man dead in Spring Valley apartment complex shooting

Las Vegas detectives are probing the slaying of a man Sunday night at a Spring Valley apartment complex, according to Metro Police.

Gunshots blasted shortly after 10 p.m. in the 5000 block of Lindell Road, south of Tropicana Avenue, police said.

The victim, who hadn’t been named publicly, died at University Medical, police said.

Metro did not provide many details on the shooting, but said that two men were see running after the shooting. A possible motive hadn’t been disclosed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or via email at [email protected]. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.