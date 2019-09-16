Metro: Motorcyclist in fatal Las Vegas crash wasn’t fleeing police

A speeding motorcyclist who crashed into a car Friday night in the Spring Valley area, killing the car's driver and passenger, was not fleeing an officer trying to stop him, Metro Police said Monday.

Metro today clarified that an officer had noticed the traffic violation, but wasn't able to get close enough to the 2016 BMW S1000R motorcycle to attempt the stop. Metro initially said the motorcyclist was trying to avoid police.

A few minutes later, about 7:30 p.m. on Flamingo Road and Duneville Street, the motorcyclist slammed into a 2012 Lexus ES 350, causing it to overturn and kill its two occupants, a 42-year-old man and his 12-year-old passenger.

The motorcyclist also died at the scene, police said.

The victims in the car were identified by KSNV-TV as father and daughter, Mark and Monet Garcia. Reports identified the motorcyclist as Jonathan Smith, 28