Police: Elderly Las Vegas couple dead in likely murder-suicide

An elderly man and woman were found dead this morning in a central valley home in what Metro Police is investigating as a murder-suicide.

Police believe the man shot his wife inside their home and then turned the gun on himself.

Officers summoned for a welfare check discovered the bodies about 10:30 a.m. in the 4400 block of Thompson Circle, near Washington Avenue and Valley View Boulevard, police said.

Further details on the deaths were not immediately available.

The Clark County Coroner's Office will name the deceased once their family is notified.