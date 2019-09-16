UNLV announces details for 2019 basketball showcase

Runnin’ Rebels fans will get a chance to see the 2019-20 squad for the first time when the basketball team holds its annual preseason showcase on Oct. 5 at Sam Boyd Stadium.

The team announced the Scarlet & Gray Showcase on Monday, confirming a similar setup to last year’s event. The old court from the Thomas & Mack Center will once again be moved to the parking lot at Sam Boyd Stadium, and temporary bleachers will be erected for fans. Admittance is free.

Last year’s Scarlet & Gray Showcase featured a dunk exhibition, a 3-point contest and an autograph session. The Lady Rebels will also participate.

The Rebels will hold their first official practice on Sept. 24. They will play an exhibition game against West Coast Baptist College at the Mack on Oct. 25, then tip off the regular season with a home game against Purdue Fort Wayne on Nov. 5.

After the Showcase wraps, the UNLV football team is scheduled to host Boise State on Oct. 5 in a game that should draw one of Sam Boyd Stadium’s highest attendance figures this season. Tickets for the football game must be purchased.

