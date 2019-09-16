Wynn, Encore to offer free valet parking for everyone

Wynn Las Vegas and Encore will start offering free valet parking for everyone later this month. The new policy will take effect Sept. 30.

“Free valet parking is an amenity that is highly appreciated by our guests and we are pleased to offer it to all of our visitors,” Marilyn Spiegel, president of Wynn Las Vegas, said in a statement. “We take pride in providing guests with five-star service and that begins upon arrival at the resort.”

The properties do not charge hotel guests for valet service. But other guests now pay $21 to park for up to two hours, $24 for two to four hours and $30 for up to 24 hours.