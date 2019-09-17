Commissioners delay vote designating Indigenous Peoples’ Day

Clark County commissioners delayed voting today on a resolution to designate an Indigenous Peoples’ Day after they couldn’t agree on whether it should fall on Columbus Day.

Commissioner Larry Brown said he supported the essence of the resolution but worried a proposal to recognize Indigenous Peoples’ Day on the second Monday in October — the same as Columbus Day — would lead to confusion.

He said he would support a designating Aug. 9 as Indigenous Peoples’ Day, the same day it is recognized by the state.

Commissioner Tick Segerblom, who introduced the resolution, said it was important for the two holidays to coincide.

Columbus Day marks the arrival of Christopher Columbus in the Americas in 1492, while Indigenous Peoples’ Day commemorates the history and culture of Native Americans.

“Part of recognizing (indigenous people) is to appreciate the fact that Columbus didn’t discover America and when he got here, there were actually people living here,” Segerblom said.

Clark County is home to more than 13,000 Native Americans, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, including members of the Las Vegas Paiute Tribe and the Moapa Band of Paiutes.