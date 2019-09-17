Cowardice or courage?

In a letter published Sept. 11, “Walmart’s move is cowardly,” the author writes in tones of high drama about Walmart’s decision to curtail the sales of handgun ammunition as an attempt to undermine the Second Amendment rights of Americans and a cowardly act that succumbs to the dark spirits of left-wing interests. Please! Like the dark liberal interest of preserving life by attempting to curtail gun shootings including the recent and numerous mass killings?

Could it be that Walmart is exhibiting a conscience on this subject with a mass killing having been perpetrated at one of its stores? And explain why pulling one of its sales items and therefore losing customers and sales revenue is a cowardly act as opposed to a courageous act? This sounds more like Walmart acting with the courage of its convictions and beliefs.

Compare this with the predominantly Republican Congress and President Donald Trump, who have been bought lock, stock and barrel by the National Rifle Association and refuse to consider any gun safety legislation. These are the true cowards who, because of greed and self interest, refuse to protect our citizenry from senseless and unnecessary violence and killings.

Someone once said “There is no one more courageous than the person who speaks with the courage of his convictions.” I certainly don’t agree with all of Walmart’s practices and policies, but I believed they acted with courage and conviction in this matter. Wouldn’t it be nice if our cowardly president and Republicans in Congress did the same?