Henderson Police officer arrested on stalking, harassment charges

Henderson Police

A Henderson Police officer was taken into custody Tuesday after allegations of stalking and harassment surfaced, the department announced.

Stephen Bryan, 41, was arrested on misdemeanor charges of stalking and harassment following an investigation into a report filed with the department, officials said. He was booked into the Henderson Detention Center.

Bryan, who has been a Henderson officer since 2007, has been placed on administrative leave with pay while his case is investigated.

It is unclear who Bryan allegedly victimized and under what circumstances.

Anyone with information is urged to call Henderson Police at 702-267-4911 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or the Crime Stoppers website.