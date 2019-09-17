Las Vegas boys, Faith Lutheran girls top prep soccer rankings

The defending state champion Las Vegas High soccer team remains in the top spot of the Southern Nevada High School Soccer Coaches Association rankings for the week ending Sunday.

The Wildcats (10-0-1) received nine first-place votes from the 16 coaches surveyed. Bishop Gorman (11-0-1), in second place, received four first-place votes. Gorman narrowly defeated Chaparral 1-0 last week in the battle of top-10 opponents.

Fourth place Eldorado (8-0-3), which last week had a 4-0 win against Cheyenne and 3-1 victory against Centennial, received two first-place votes.

There are two class 3A schools in the rankings, No. 7 Western and No. 10 Chaparral.

Here are the complete rankings:

1. Las Vegas

2. Gorman

3. Coronado

4. Eldorado

5. Palo Verde

6. Liberty

7. Western

8. TECH

9. Green Valley

10. Chaparral and Faith Lutheran

The top three teams in the girls’ rankings are Faith Lutheran, Arbor View and Bishop Gorman. Faith Lutheran received 12 first-place votes from 15 schools that voted.

Faith Lutheran (9-0) has won its past four games by an identical 8-0 score — over Las Vegas, Legacy, Cimarron-Memorial and Western.

The complete girls rankings include:

1. Faith Lutheran

2. Arbor View

3. Gorman

4. Green Valley

5. Desert Oasis

6. Coronado

7. Centennial

8. Palo Verde

9. Shadow Ridge

10. Liberty and Las Vegas

Editor’s note: The association, looking for more publicity for its sport, asked the Sun to publish the weekly rankings. We will gladly also publish provided information from other high school sports programs.