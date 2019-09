Police: 1 in custody after barricade situation

A barricade situation in which a person was threatening to harm themselves ended this morning without incident, according to Metro Police.

Officers responded about 10:50 p.m. Monday to the 1000 block of Sonora Hill Court, where gunfire was heard from inside a home, police said.

Police announced about 6:40 a.m. that a person was taken into custody without incident. No additional details were immediately released.