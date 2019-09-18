Don’t sit out 2020 election

On Sept. 11, 2001, this country suffered the worst attack on its soil since Pearl Harbor. President George W. Bush stood on the rubble of those two downed buildings to speak to all Americans, whether we were Democratic, Republican or whatever. We were all Americans, no matter what party we belonged to or didn’t belong to. This country came together to stand by our president and the country we loved.

Today we have a president who has divided this country as never seen before in my lifetime, and I am 85 years young.

He calls anyone that doesn’t agree with him horrible names. He prefers our citizens to be only white Christian, Anglo-Saxon and straight. This is not the country I grew up in.

We cannot allow this president and this administration to continue. Donald Trump has made allies of our enemies and enemies of our allies.

This next election will be the most important since the Civil War. The next 100 years depends on the outcome. If your preferred candidate does not get the nomination, please do not sit on your hands and not vote. Just remember what the alternative will be if Trump wins another term. Please vote blue no matter who.